With the queen now lying in state, the queue to see her stretching for six kilometres, and the funeral designated a public holiday, the British and Commonwealth monarchy has reasserted some of the occult powers that should attach to it -- if you're going to have a monarchy at all.

King Charles III -- wow, I almost typed "Prince" -- has done his bit to assert the royal prerogative by getting tetchy about pens not working and servants not putting papers in place. Was this a sign of how ham-fisted Charles might be at the king thing? Or a reassertion of older ways of being royal?

Has the royal family and the British establishment taken the opportunity to start a bit of a crackdown on the public and the media treating the whole thing as a bit of a joke? Many seemed disturbed and surprised when a young man was arrested for yelling (quite possibly truthful) abuse at Prince Andrew as he moved jowlingly down the Edinburgh Royal Mile. I can understand that. If you're going to have an actual state funeral, you can't really have people talking trash.