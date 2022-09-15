The provision of petitions to Parliament may be be the very embodiment of "worthy but dull". Sure, we see why the average citizen would want to exercise their right to, say, call on the house to censure Scott Morrison for the secret ministries scandal, but it all lacks a bit of pizzazz.

So kudos to Grant Mistler, the author of Petition EN4114, who has a novel and highly specific idea for revitalising Australian cinema -- fund an sequel to 1997's critical and commercial bomb G.I. Jane set Down Under: