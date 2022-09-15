Julian Assange has not always been able to count on the support of the government or the media in his home country, but he'll have no such complaints about the government in Mexico.

Assange has been awarded the “keys to the city” of Mexico City by Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. His father and brother accepted on his behalf, and will apparently remain in Mexico City to meet Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Obrador has long been an advocate for Assange, calling him "the greatest journalist of all time", petitioning the Trump and Biden White Houses to drop the charges against the Australian, and extending an offer of asylum.