The NRL’s decision to suspend, fine and “educate” Indigenous Knights star Caitlin Moran over a social media post about the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been criticised by Indigenous voices as a racist overreach and a colossal double standard.

Moran, who played in the winning team at the 2017 Women's Rugby League World Cup, faces a female-first one-match suspension, a quarter of her salary in fines (unheard of in the big boys' league), and mandatory training about off-field and online protocol.

“It sends a very damaging message to Aboriginal girls that their voices can be muted or that they can be disciplined for their opinions on issues with serious ramifications for our mob,” Wiradjuri woman, Indigenous business analyst and former athlete Kira-Lea Dargin told Crikey.