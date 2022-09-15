This is the part three of an investigative series. Find part one here and part two here.

Reporting on the AUKUS pact has focused almost entirely on Australia's dealings with the United States, mainly because the US holds the key to the nuclear technology. This has fed a perception that the UK is a bit player.

In truth Scott Morrison had no greater ally than fellow political conservative Boris Johnson, who grabbed on to AUKUS as a domestic political life raft and a foreign affairs fix for the UK which was seeking to project global ambitions post-Brexit.