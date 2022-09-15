This is the part two of an investigative series. Find part one here.

If Australia's UK and US allies knew then what we all know now they would never have had a moment's doubt that Scott Morrison could keep a secret. And secrecy, after all, has been the essential -- and much admired -- feature of AUKUS so far.

From the former prime minister's apparent moment of clarity in late 2019, the AUKUS project was known to a mere handful of officials. In the UK, too, only about 10 people, including then prime minister Boris Johnson, were in on the plan which went by the codename Operation Hookless. Assuming a similar story in the US, it adds up to about 30 people.