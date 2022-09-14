It was during the St Giles' Cathedral service for the departed queen that the news was dumped on dozens of Clarence House staff: the workforce, some of whom had worked for Charles for decades, were facing potential redundancy.

The queen's staff, some of whom served her for more than 50 years, will face similar fears for their employment once Charles heads for Buckingham Palace.

It got us thinking: what kind of payout would you get for decades of royal service?