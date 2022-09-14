About 100 years ago, a bunch of Swedish social democrats took a look at the European situation and decided they had a problem.

Working-class revolutions had failed, Bolshevism was a dictatorship, and fascism had captured the patriotic vote. Working-class parties couldn't capture a majority of the vote on their own, nor could such parties gain an overwhelming majority of the working class. Their answer was a turn away from class alone, and to the nation as a whole, with the idea of the folkhemmet -- the nation as "the people's house". Per Albin Hansson, a former prime minister, summed it up this way: