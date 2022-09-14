Republican movements around the world are gathering pace but even Commonwealth realms and nations desperate to divorce the monarchy are going to take the day off.

There are 14 countries considered Commonwealth realms. So far six have announced a national holiday to mark the death of the queen. The Bahamas, Belize and Canada opted for the day of her funeral, September 19, to pay their respects. Australia's is scheduled for September 22, New Zealand for September 26, and the Solomon Islands got in early, having already enjoyed a day off on September 12.

Antigua and Barbuda are yet to sign off on a national holiday. Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he would need to “consult further to see what the other Caribbean countries are doing” before deciding.