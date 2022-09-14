There is a piece from the famous September 11 2001 edition of satirical newspaper The Onion headlined "Not knowing what else to do, woman bakes American flag cake", capturing a certain absurd poignancy that descends during historic moments. Of course the death of an elderly monarch is of a different magnitude to the horrors of 9/11, but we detect a similar "well, we have to do something" feeling in the following list of events that have been cancelled after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Sport

Two weekends of Premier League fixtures have been cancelled. Oddly cricket, the posher of the mass sports in England, went ahead, with England and South Africa completing the third match of their Test series (having cancelled the second day of the match, which fell on the day she died).

Strikes

There was a lot of industrial action planned in the UK for September, and pretty much all of it will be postponed -- rail and postal workers, the Royal College of Nurses, even employees of the Reach Newspaper group have suspended strike action or preparations for it.