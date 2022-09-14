It’s difficult to describe the vastness of the floods in Pakistan. Water has engulfed a third of the country, destroyed the homes of 33 million people and impacted more than one in five Pakistanis. It’s a devastating example of climate carnage, with more rain on the horizon.

But even if the rain stopped and the waters receded, Pakistan’s crisis has only just begun. An entire generation risks missing out on schooling; families are grappling with lost homes, farms and income. And water-borne diseases, famine, and exploitation are fuelling the humanitarian and climate crisis.

Immediate urgency on the ground

Save the Children Pakistan director Muhammad Khuram Gondal has spent the past few days providing aid in Sindh in the south of Pakistan. The scenes on the ground, he tells Crikey, are devastating.