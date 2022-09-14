Any monarchy, particularly one as high-profile as the UK’s one, relies on projection. It has to earn the word “majesty” through mystique and pageantry. The long reign of Elizabeth II helped, giving a sense of permanence, but it must be invested as much in the role as the person, allowing the seamless passing of that magic from one generation to another.
Which could be a problem when the new king spruiks homeopathy, looks like a Pixar rendering of a depressed bat, and is apparently capable of losing a fight with a pen:
Yep, that’s our new head of state, signing a condolence book for his mother with the wrong date and then coating his hands in pen ink (“every stinking time!” he huffs as he leaves the room, because of course this isn’t the first time he’s been bested by stationery).
We noted elsewhere today that the republican movement in Australia has decided to sit out the debate during the royal period of mourning. You can debate whether that’s a politically savvy move, but if we were in charge of its social media accounts we would simply retweet the above video without comment, along with the footage of him berating some off-screen staffer for failing to clear the table quickly enough at his ascension ceremony, the fact that he won’t pay tax on his inheritance, the coming redundancies his staff were told about during the service for the queen at St Giles’ Cathedral …
Crikey is news for readers who can handle the truth.
We’re amazed by the support we’ve had from all over the world over the past few weeks — and thank you if you contributed to our defence fund.
Just in case you’ve been meaning to subscribe, we’re keeping the 50% discount on for a little longer, and now, as a bonus, you’ll get a copy of Leaning Out, the latest Crikey Read.
News editor
Leave a comment
He’s his father’s son….
Let’s look at this pen & signing situation more closely. When Charles approached the first documents at St James’ Palace the table had been set up by an incompetent. Charles was expected to reach across a double inkwell to sign documents. Try that yourself sometime. The inkwells had been placed at the foot of the documents rather than at the top where they would not have impeded someone attempting to write. Otherwise the inkwells could have been placed vertically between the two documents. From a practical point of view only a single inkwell was required, not a cumbersome double.
The Queen had a favourite fountain pen, a Parker ’51, maroon with a rolled gold cap. She used it for several decades, it’s regarded as one of the most reliable fountain pens, a classic model for many pen aficionados. Charles should commandeer his late mother’s pen & carry it to all signings. No more threat of leaks.
Had exactly the same thought. A generation that does not remember the struggle with pens dipped in ink entirely lacks both understanding and sympathy.
I remember the first time, in what would now be called grade 10, I wrote an English essay assignment in biro. My English teacher, later a lifetime friend who died only two and a half years ago at 89, had a long discussion with me about the dangers of swapping my trusty old fountain pen for a biro.
And then there were the total horrors of using Indian ink – if spilt the stains lasted forever.
Young people today – don’t know how lucky they are (sarc!!)
Once a spoilt little brat, always a spoilt brat. Charles completely lacks the Dignity, Grace and Eloquence of his new posting in life. We hope, but doubt he has the patience to aquire self sufficient control.
I’m no spoilt brat but if a fountain pen turns rogue & leaks on me or there’s a staining incident due to mishandling an ink bottle, I have been known to lose my cool.
Haven’t used one for years now – how about a biro?
A broken biro can be as bad at staining as a pen was.
There are many reasons to be concerned that we have a monarch, and there are reasons to question this bloke’s capacity to perform his role, but this is a beat up.
Here we have a human being who has just lost his mother and has been engaged in numerous official duties associated with her mourning. He will be exhausted and grief stricken and has a brother associated with child sex trafficking out in public. The desk was set up very poorly for a critical and televised signing ceremony.
He lost his temper. A great many people would lose their temper in that situation. I hope I wouldn’t take my stress out on an employee but I do remember that I took two weeks leave from work after my mother died and my official duties were to help my family arrange Mum’s funeral, help write the eulogy, go to the funeral, and request leave from work.
If we republicans have to resort to mocking this exhausted, grieving King, our arguments against the monarchy must be incredibly weak.
This confirms the republicans’ weakness, as explained so brilliantly by Guy Rundle last week. In an epoch where political and social structures are crumbling, the perceived permanence and stability of the monarchy is appealing. And add to that Albo’s determination not to engage in a culture war with the coalition over the monarchy. Consequently I suspect it is here to stay.
How many of you as a child has had to use a pen and inkwell? Try it if you haven’t. You’ll find it’s a messy business and no fund at all.
Remember when primary school classes had an ink monitor? Totally messy business.