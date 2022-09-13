Another night dominated by The Block on Nine -- 1.04 million nationally. Have You Been Paying Attention? got 753,000, again hurt by having the weak lead-in of The Amazing Race Australia (478,000) on Ten. Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven -- 798,000 nationally. And more QEII and KCIII stuff.
Network channel share:
- Nine (28.8%)
- Seven (27.7%)
- Ten (18.3%)
- ABC (17.9%)
- SBS (7.3%)
Network main channels:
