The Block season final Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings ratings
(Image: Nine)

Another night dominated by The Block on Nine -- 1.04 million nationally. Have You Been Paying Attention? got 753,000, again hurt by having the weak lead-in of The Amazing Race Australia (478,000) on Ten. Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven -- 798,000 nationally. And more QEII and KCIII stuff.

Network channel share:

  1. Nine (28.8%)
  2. Seven (27.7%)
  3. Ten (18.3%)
  4. ABC (17.9%)
  5. SBS (7.3%)

Network main channels: