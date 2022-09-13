Will the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) take the historic opportunity afforded by the outcome of the Bell inquiry into Sydney's Star casino, and kick Star out of the building?

Adam Bell SC's report, released today, finds Star "presently unsuitable to be concerned in or associated with the management and operation of a casino in NSW". The NICC has issued Star a "show cause" notice and will decide on its response once Star has responded.

Yesterday Christine Lacy in The Australian reported that while Star would be found by Bell to be unfit to hold a casino licence, it would be allowed to keep doing so subject to strict conditions.