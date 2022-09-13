Last week, The Australian Financial Review put forward a novel idea -- that the main problem with Scott Morrison’s prime ministership wasn’t the issues with honesty or the erosion of standards of governance, but that he wasn’t charming enough to journalists.

He just cared too little about what those beltway types thought: “In an interview Monday evening on Sky News, Morrison sounded cheerily fatalistic about his legacy. He had no interest in writing a memoir, he said, or correcting the daily record.”

Which raised the question: would publishers want a Morrison memoir anyway? One senior publishing figure told Crikey they didn’t like Morrison’s chances: