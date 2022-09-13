National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Minister Bill Shorten announced this morning an ambitious goal to reduce the number of people with disabilities left waiting in hospital after they’ve been cleared for discharge.

More than half the 2328 NDIS participants in hospital are medically ready for discharge but lack an appropriate support system and accommodation. This costs the hospital system up to $3 million a day. In an interview with The Australian, Shorten said he aimed to “find out where the obstacles are”.

But disability advocates say the obstacles are clear and want initiatives already in place to be extended and more action to streamline the lengthy funding approval process.