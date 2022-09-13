By now many people will have had their introduction to 17th century British history via observations that the name Charles has some ill omens for a British king.

Charles I, they will have read, was executed in 1649. He got what was coming to him. Charged with levying war on his own people after losing not one but two civil wars, he kept trying to manipulate his way back to power until the New Model Army got sick of him, purged Parliament and put him on trial. He had ruled for 11 years without calling Parliament, until foolishly deciding to try to impose his preferred religious model on the Scots, who promptly threw him out, forcing him to recall Parliament to obtain money.

After 11 years of increasing oppression and enforcement of a narrow Anglican orthodoxy, parliament was in no mood to help -- especially after he dissolved it once, then got beaten by the Scots again.