That Queen Elizabeth II discharged her role with grace and dignity appears to be the view of most people, even staunch republicans (witness Malcolm Turnbull's tearful farewell).
Whatever illusions contribute to that were possible only because she ascended to the throne too young, too long ago, to have done or said anything so weird that it would colour her reign.
How's that going to work with King Charles III?
