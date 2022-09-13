I realised long ago that my mother was a royalist. She and the late queen were contemporaries -- mumma was a year younger. They both had something to do in the war; both married the man of their dreams; they had their first babies within two days of one another.

I was her first and she named me Bonnie after the nickname given to the infant prince Charles: "Bonnie Prince Charlie".

It was a sweet name for a new baby girl, but also a kind of punishment. My late arrival had caused her to miss out a on a year’s free nappies, the prize in a contest to be won if she had given birth at the same time as then princess Elizabeth, duchess of Edinburgh. These would have been so important for a young family living in one room in a shared house on the bad side of town.