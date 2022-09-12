There was an NRL final between Easts and Souths on Nine (757,000 nationally) and Foxtel (325,000) that should have had a PG rating -- extreme violence and crudeness, very appealing to dinosaur commentators. If the NRL thinks that level of violence is appealing to the wider fan base, they have another thing coming.

The three other NRL finals were all great, fast, skilful games, one of them decided in a golden point. The two AFL finals were also great advertisements for the code, but not an exhibition of battering rams, swinging arms and other thuggery that we saw on Sunday afternoon. Multiple concussions and several stars ruled out of the match. If anyone had done the same thing outside a football field they would have been on an assault charge.

Elsewhere on TV: more QEII and KCIII stuff. Can we have some changes in “the protocols” for when something like that happens again (as it will sooner than later)? It was comforting to know that the wardrobe departments of the networks and Sky News had enough white shirts and black suits, ties, frocks and dresses for the weekend broadcasts.