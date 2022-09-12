Not sure if you noticed, but there's been a story going round over the weekend, filling up our programming and our publications: Australia's head of state has changed.

That should be news, right? Historical, even. And sure, it was. Briefly -- a "huh, fancy that" moment for an hour or two on Friday morning.

Here’s the catch: it’s a big historical event hollowed out of any historical meaning. That’s not a bug. That’s a feature. To paraphrase The Who: “Meet the new king, same as the old queen.” What changes does it portend? Nothing. Nothing at all.