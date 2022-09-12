"Sport is integral to Australian culture. As Roy and HG might say, ‘Too much sport is barely enough.'"

That statement is official fact: the productivity commission said that in 2000 in its broadcasting review. If even the wonks at the PC believe it, it must be true.

The bodies that run our biggest sports certainly know it's true -- they assiduously exploit the way sport is embedded in culture and media to extract vast quantities of funding, and regulatory favours, from governments.