The first question we lawyers asked ourselves when Queen Elizabeth II died was whether our QCs had suddenly become KCs. The answer was a de facto yes; they all jumped on their websites to make the change and the Australian Bar Association rushed out a press release confirming the seamlessness of the transition.

The legal truth is murkier. You see, when Queen Victoria died, her successor Kind Edward VII issued letters patent to all the then Queen’s Counsels, converting them by royal decree to King’s Counsels. That was because, it was understood, the title’s conferral was personal to the monarch -- not something that succeeded with the crown.

However, when Elizabeth II’s father, George VI, died, no letters patent emerged and everyone just quietly changed from KC to QC without a fuss. Thus, waffled the Bar, had the convention evolved.