While we have been sumberged here beneath royal mourning, Americans have naturally focused on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks overnight, commemorating the thousands of lives lost in those atrocities.

There is another "9/11", one of longer historical provenance: yesterday marked the 49th anniversary of the coup in Chile that saw the democratically elected Salvador Allende removed from power and murdered by a military coup backed by the Nixon administration. The ensuing dictatorship under Augusto Pinochet saw the murder of thousands and the imprisonment and torture of tens of thousands of Chileans, and the brutal application of neoliberal economics by Chicago School economists (of which Milton Friedman would later boast).

Australia had its own role in that coup, but it remains a mystery: as Crikey discussed last year, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) was on the ground in Santiago during the Allende government, at the request of the CIA.