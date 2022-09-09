As warned, a night to forget -- just weak TV. Gogglebox failed to rise -- 600,000 was OK and lifted Ten into third, behind Seven on top and then Nine. No sport except the ODI between Australia and NZ on Foxtel -- 70,000 average for the two innings.

Quite a few regulars not doing well: the ABC’s Q+A -- 317,000 nationally, after 574,000 for Foreign Correspondent. Sunrise, Today and ABC News Breakfast still in the dumps -- Sunrise finding it impossible to stay above 400,000 viewers per morning, Today above 300,000 and News Breakfast above 290,000.

Ten’s The Project had fewer viewers (380,000) last night nationally (and in the metros) than the network’s 5-6pm news (405,000) -- that is a rare event. Seven’s Home and Away was sort of OK -- 708,000 for the 7pm bit, which continues the weakening trend this year. The extra bit on Thursday nights doesn’t really count as it's a one-off on most Thursdays.