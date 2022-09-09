In setting up her stall as a conservative warrior in the lead-up to her successful bid to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, Liz Truss promised to crack down heavily on unions. Truss is seeking a fight with a raft of employee representatives, promising to legislate "minimum service levels" in various industries -- essentially meaning that unions are open to challenges on the legality of the strike if a certain amount of the workforce doesn't keep the industry going (thus pretty solidly undermining the effect of any strike).

Further, she's intent on upping the level of endorsement any strike action has to have in a union ballot. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union has called it "the biggest attack on trade union and civil rights" in the country since the 19th century.

You wanna hear something funny? Even if she got all this through, it would still be easier to strike in the UK than it is in Australia. I mean, it's kind of funny.