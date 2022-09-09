Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Australia, is dead. Buckingham Palace announced that the queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon. Her family had assembled at the Scottish castle to say their final farewells.

Her death came just two days after she met with the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and invited her to form a government. Truss was the 15th British prime minister of the queen’s 70-year reign. Sixteen Australian prime ministers, from Sir Robert Menzies to Anthony Albanese, led her governments.

Elizabeth, who acceded to the throne at 25 years old, was the longest-serving monarch in English history, and second only to Louis XIV of France in world history. Nine in 10 Australians have never known another sovereign.