Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully overnight, aged 96. She was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands; her four children and grandson Prince William rushed to be by her side. In a statement, Buckingham Palace told the BBC: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Her son is now known as King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla, as the Queen Consort. King Charles is the oldest person to become king in history, at age 73, the UK broadcaster says.

So ends the second Elizabethan era, and the reign of the UK’s longest-serving monarch — Queen Elizabeth was head of state for 70 years (seven years longer than Queen Victoria, the BBC adds) in 14 Commonwealth countries including Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand. She ascended to the throne in 1952, aged 25, after the death of her father, King George VI — incredibly, during her reign she appointed no fewer than 15 prime ministers in the UK, with the first — Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and the last, Liz Truss, born a century later in 1975. So what happens now? There’ll be a state funeral in about 10 days, and the national anthem, bank notes, coins, stamps, mail boxes and passports will all change, The Australian ($) reports. The ABC has a good explainer delving into more.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has admitted he made a mistake with his predictions about our cash rate late last year, the SMH reports. He said the RBA had made a “very large forecast miss” by saying the rate would not increase until 2024 — in the past five months, the central bank lifted it from 0.1% to 2.35% in an effort to curb ballooning inflation (it’s 6.1% at the moment, and expected to hit 7.75% at the end of the year). Lowe anticipates two more rises, Guardian Australia reports, but said they would be smaller. He will not walk — “I can assure you I have no plans to resign” — continuing that the economy is in a stronger position even though “it’s going to be difficult for the next year”.

To another guy who refuses to resign: former prime minister Scott Morrison’s participation in The Australian reporters Simon Benson’s and Geoff Chambers’ book Plagued saw the revelation of his five secret ministries, but the book may contain a national security leak too, Guardian Australia reports. Labor MP Peter Khalil, the chair of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security, says the book contains supposed comments from Morrison to the national security committee cabinet: “Don’t doubt China’s capacity and will to exploit COVID-19,” and “We need multiple points of pushback on [China’s] increasing aggression.” Yikes. It comes as Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is in hot water over whether he breached Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ministerial standards, Guardian Australia reports. Dreyfus’ self-managed superannuation fund holds shares in a fund that is a major shareholder of another fund that is in litigation financing and legal risk — Dreyfus is Australia’s first law officer, and the opposition called it a conflict of interest.

Queensland will restore the original First Nations names of a range of places as part of state’s truth-telling and treaty process, The Australian ($) reports, including Fraser Island (to become K’gari), Black Gin Creek near Longreach, and Blackfellows Creek near Cairns. There’s discussion about renaming the Jardine River on Cape York too. But some will not change, says co-chair of the Treaty Advancement Committee and Ghungalu man Mick Gooda: it’s important to keep some names as a reminder of history’s wrongs. It comes as a petition asking Brisbane council to fly Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags on Story Bridge is building hundreds of signatures (it already flies the Australian and Queensland flags), ABC reports. The petition was launched after a motion to the chambers was shelved — Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says it’d be really expensive — costing several million dollars — because the bridge is a heritage structure, but he has been encouraged to see it as “a simple but important step towards reconciliation” by councillor Kara Cook.

In the NT now and a billion-dollar uranium mine rehab program could see radioactive waste reintegrated into Kakadu National Park by 2026, according to the NT News. The mining laws, passed yesterday, will force those rehabilitating Ranger Mine to make sure the land can be reincorporated — Resources and Northern Australia Minister Madeleine King says it’s a good thing in that it’ll “transition back to underlying Aboriginal land tenure”, while Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said she looked forward to negotiating on a new land agreement with the Mirarr traditional owners. They’ve been able to access the site but haven’t been able to fish or hunt there because of contamination fears. “The impacts of the uranium mine on the immediate environment [are] unknown,” the paper adds.

We totally overthink kindness, clinical psychologist Tara Cousineau says. People can have this sense of awkwardness about it, like it’ll be perceived as kind of weird or having an expectation of reciprocity. But the power of random acts of kindness for everyone involved is hugely underestimated. Take this recent study, where one group was given a cupcake to keep, and another group was told to give the cupcake away to a third group. The people in the last group — the ones who received the cupcake as a gift — were the happiest of the whole bunch, even though two groups ended up with a cupcake. When a group was asked to guess how good the receivers would feel, they totally undershot it too.

Last month Erin Alexander was feeling down about a personal loss. When she went to grab a coffee, she noticed the barista was struggling with a broken-down machine — so Alexander told her to hang in there with a kind smile. Next minute, Alexander’s takeaway drink was handed over with a note scrawled on it: “Erin, your soul is golden.” She doesn’t even really know what it means, she tells The New York Times, but it really touched her. When Jennifer Oldham set up a Facebook group to promote acts of kindness, she was blown away by the result. Some purchased groceries and baby formula out of the blue, others donated school supplies. One person gave hydrangeas to strangers. “No small act goes unnoticed,” Oldham said. “It will help your own heart, maybe even more than the recipients.”

Hoping you do something kind today too — for yourself, or others, or both.

I am not Scott Morrison here. I don’t run every single ministry. I have ministers to do their jobs. Dominic Perrottet

The Liberal NSW premier made the comments in budget estimates after a Greens MP asked why he handballed her question to the NSW minister for innovation and better regulation. It’s no secret Perrottet and Morrison didn’t get on: Morrison hurled an F-bomb at Perrottet in a meeting last August, and Perrottet retorted that the PM had “poor form” in that “ill-disciplined outburst”, as Niki Savva put it. Morrison promptly apologised.

First Nations youth are wary of an institution not designed by or for us – a Voice to Parliament can change that — Kishaya Delaney (Guardian Australia): “The world of politics can be a scary place. Some of us — young, female, or First Nations — are wary of the power of an institution that was not designed by us, or for us. But the 2022 federal election felt different. Anthony Albanese’s victory speech on the night of the election recognised the work of First Nations people immediately, saying: ‘I commit to the Uluru statement from the heart in full.’ As a proud Wiradjuri woman, I watched on in tears. While I may be youthfully naive when it comes to election promises, the shift in respect for our First Nations people was powerful and undeniable.

“I know this sentiment was shared among my brothers and sisters within the Uluru Youth Dialogue; and among the Senior Uluru Dialogue — those who guide us and hold the mandate and authority of the Uluru statement. In the weeks since the election, the collective sigh of relief has continued. To see the Uluru statement respected, applauded and elevated has kept me on the brink of tears. This is a sign of what’s to come. The public acceptance of the Uluru statement will embed a sense of belonging among First Nations people as we move towards a referendum.”

What Antarctica’s disintegration asks of us — Elizabeth Rush (The New York Times): “When I read about the collapse of Antarctica’s great glaciers, I feel I am being encouraged to jump to a conclusion: that no matter what we do now, what lies ahead is bound to be worse than what came before. This kind of thinking not only undermines our ability to imagine a climate-changed world that is more equitable than the one we currently live in; it also turns Antarctica into a passive symbol of the coming apocalypse. But what if we were to see Antarctica as a harbinger of transformation rather than doom? As an actor in its own right? This is why I applied to the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers program and deployed to Thwaites in 2019. I wanted to wrap my mind around something it struggled to grasp: Antarctica has the power to rewrite all our maps.

“The longer we worked in the big uncharted bay right in front of Thwaites, the more we realised how rare the placid weather that first day was — how rare and how lucky. Had we not been able to chart the ice shelf’s edge, the scientists might not have been able to accomplish their most ambitious goal: to send a submarine underneath Thwaites. In addition to mapping the seabed beneath the ice, this autonomous sub gathered information about the temperature and speed of the water flowing there. Like a primary care physician taking an ailing patient’s vitals, the aim was largely diagnostic … Put another way: At the cold nadir of the planet, one of the world’s largest glaciers is stepping farther outside the script we imagined for it, likely defying even our most detailed projections of what is to come.”

