When Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, her grandfather King George V ruled a quarter of the Earth’s population. By the time she died on September 8 at age 96, not only had Britain’s place in the world transformed, but the world itself had changed beyond recognition. Yet for most of that near-century of tumult -- including 70 years on the throne -- the queen was a reassuring constant, both a living link to a vanished national past and a symbol of continuity in a shifting world.

Elizabeth lived and reigned longer than any other British monarch. In her lifetime, Britain not only lost an empire but fought at least seven major wars and experienced socialist governments, damaging strikes, runaway inflation, and a pandemic. Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, charged with the 21st Lancers at the Battle of Omdurman in 1898, armed with only a sword and a pistol. Current British Prime Minister Liz Truss was not yet born when she came to the throne. Vanishingly few Britons now remember a pre-Elizabethan age.

Despite embodying an apparently obsolete system of values, Elizabeth not only succeeded in keeping the British monarchy at the heart of the nation’s collective identity, but she also preserved its popularity. Her personal approval ratings over the final years of her reign remained solidly around 70%, far higher than any elected politician in the Western world.