Parliament has been suspended for the next two weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It means that independent Zoe Daniel’s motion for a media diversity inquiry and anti-corruption legislation won’t be introduced to Parliament next week, with everything on hold until the next sitting week on October 25 (which is when the budget drops).

Some have levelled criticism at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the suspension, with disability advocates en route to Canberra ahead of meetings next week, but the pause isn’t up to him. How Parliament deals with the queen’s death is set down by Buckingham Palace.

Here’s what we can expect in the coming days -- and how Parliament reacted last time the monarch died.