The British monarch long played an odd role in Australia’s media: through the gift of knighthoods and heraldic honours, it lent an imperial legitimacy that institutionalised the nation's newspapers while transforming its rambunctious media barons into a bunyip aristocracy of sirs and ladies.

The old Fairfax, of course, went furthest, with three generations of knights ending only with the deaths of Sir Warwick in 1987 and Sir Vincent in 1993. To mark Fairfax's 150th anniversary, halfway through the reign of Queen Elizabeth, it persuaded the College of Arms to recognise both the company and its major mastheads with their own antipodean heraldic arms.

Not just the Fairfaxes of course: there were knights and ladies among Melbourne’s Symes and Sydney’s Packers and the founder of the Murdoch newspaper dynasty, Sir Keith Murdoch.