First up, let’s all wish Lachlan Murdoch a very happy 51st birthday for yesterday. Born in Wimbledon Hospital on September 8 1971, Rupert’s eldest boy isn’t the only billionaire mogul who reads Crikey.

His long-time mate James Packer might be cruising the Mediterranean on his $250 million boat, but when our little newsletter publishes a gambling story, he’s very quick to provide unsolicited feedback, as was noted in this August 19 piece.

After another gambling missive related to the AFL’s latest media rights deal went live in Wednesday’s edition, sure enough, the phone dinged at 7.30am yesterday with an email-to-text response from the cashed-up billionaire.