Last night was almost horizontal; tonight is all that and more, so if you find yourself watching TV and you topple over on the couch, make sure you roll on your side, assume the safety position and keep your airways clear -- better to be safe than sorry. It will be the only way to survive what will be a night even worse for TV viewing than New Year’s Eve or Christmas night. Even Gogglebox has lost it.

Nine’s The Block (1.138 million nationally) won it for the network last night. Nothing else (apart from Seven and Nine News) got within cooee of it.

At least the NRL finals start tomorrow night; there’s also the AFL finals and the AFLW and NRLW competitions as well.