Federal politicians are supposed to be transparent about their interests to avoid conflicts and perceived conflicts of interests in the eyes of the public. That’s why both houses of Parliament require members to publicly list their shareholdings, directorships, properties and other assets.

Yesterday, Crikey updated its Landlord List with the full disclosures from each of the 227 members of Parliament to show just how much property they own. By our count, there are 510 properties mentioned on the Registers of Interest -- a cool two and a quarter pieces of real estate owned on average by each MP.

The response we received was a combination of outrage and a grim acceptance of how our representatives live very different lives than the people they represent.