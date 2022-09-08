A Supreme Court of Tasmania judgment handed down last week, which found that Tasmania Police illegally recorded confidential discussions between lawyers and clients over 60 days, has drawn intense debate and calls for a wide-ranging commission of inquiry.

The right to have a confidential talk to one’s lawyer about litigation is generally regarded as inviolable. The protection of these communications, known as client legal privilege under Australia’s uniform evidence regime, is fundamental to the administration of justice. If you can’t have a frank, confidential discussion with your lawyer because someone may be listening, you may not seek advice or may not disclose all critical facts, particularly in criminal cases.

When it is undermined, it jeopardises the tenuous balance of legal protections that exist to keep innocent people from rotting in prison cells.