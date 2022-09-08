Last weekend was a busy one in European energy policy.

The German government revealed a €65 billion (A$96 billion) support package for consumers and small to medium businesses. That includes the government taking a 30% stake in the private gas utility, Uniper, in exchange for a €15 billion bailout (something the Australian government should have done to Qantas during the pandemic).

On Sunday Italy’s finance minister said his country would send €100 billion offshore to pay for the country’s energy import bill, more than double last year's €43 billion bill. It amounts to around 3% of GDP.