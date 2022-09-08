Australia is changing. What counts as a fancy suburb? That has changed too. Parts of Australia that were once struggling now have Range Rovers in the driveways.

We have great insight into this question at the moment because the Australian Tax Office has just released its taxation statistics, showing how much taxable income people in each postcode report. It has also released a bunch of historical data that permits us to compare the most recent year with past years, back to 2003-04. The places with the top taxable incomes are in the 100th percentile, while the places with the lowest are in the 1st percentile. We can find places that were at the bottom end of the scale in 2003-04 but have shot up since.

For the most extreme example of what I’m talking about, consider the area around Springsure in Queensland -- postcode 4722, including Orion, Cona Creek, Buckland, etc. This was once a pretty depressed area, with median taxable incomes in the 21st percentile. That means about 80% of Australia was making more money than Springsure. But now? In the 2019-20 data, the area has changed completely. It is now in the 89th percentile, meaning it is richer than almost 90% of Australia.