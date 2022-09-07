Another first Tuesday of the month, another 50-point interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank. It "will help bring inflation back to target and create a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy", governor Philip Lowe says.

As has been noted over and over again, one of the big drivers of the current bout of inflation are external forces or those beyond the control of Australian policymakers -- Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine causing global energy prices to spike, most particularly, but food prices have been affected by both the war and floods caused by the climate emergency.

The Reserve Bank's response to that is basically "bad luck, we don't care what's causing inflation, we're going to smash demand with rate rises" -- with the goal of that being "more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy". The beatings will continue, in other words, until morale plunges to a low enough level that people are too scared to spend.