With 993,000, The Block did it for Nine. With 739,000, Farmer Wants A Wife couldn’t do it for Seven. Ten left the switchboard on automatic last night after sending the night security guard out to look for The Amazing Race Australia (437,000) after it got lost on the TV screens of Australia -- again.

The guard ran into Nine’s night watchman who was looking for The Hundred With Andy Lee, which had dazed and confused a mere 461,000 viewers. Old People’s Home For Teenagers on the ABC kept track of itself with 549,000.

The Cheap Seats on Ten with 368,000 nationally looked good with a lead-in. With nothing to help it, though, the current figures support the idea that it is indeed a cheap knock-off of Have You Been Paying Attention? And Seven’s Extreme Wedding Australia with 328,000? Clearly needed a GPS for viewers to find it. Lost, again.