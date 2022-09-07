Liz Truss’s relentless advocacy of large permanent tax cuts in her bid to be elected has created a rod for her own back. While she has the opportunity now to row back and embrace a more considered position on the UK’s economy, the likelihood is that she believes her own flawed rhetoric and the advice she’s being given by a small group of right-wing, Brexit-advocate economists, the foremost among them being Patrick Minford, professor at Cardiff Business School and one-time adviser to Margaret Thatcher.
Minford is providing the professional ballast for so-called “Trussonomics”.
In a throwback to the Reagan-Thatcher era, he believes the UK needs a big change in economic policy thinking, and that economic growth rather than spending rules and stability should be the lodestone of economic strategy.
