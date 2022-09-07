You wouldn’t know it from the pages of our daily newspapers, but the rate of growth in rents has been pretty modest ... Average rents are barely any higher than they were at the start of COVID.

Such a take, from Associate Professor Ben Phillips in The Conversation, was always going to get a few hackles up regardless of whether you agree or believe its data foundations are sound. It runs contrary to what many people are saying about a crisis in housing in general and rents in particular.

Another detail that might further raise eyebrows is not in the copy. Phillips -- an associate professor at the Australian National University -- happens to be married to Labor backbencher Alicia Payne.