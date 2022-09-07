Jetstar’s international operations are in crisis, with thousands of customers languishing in Bali, Thailand, Singapore and Japan as dozens of flights have been cancelled.

The main airline and regional subsidiary Qantas Link are also beset with aircraft and maintenance problems, with 31 flights cancelled across the group in a single day -- just one fewer than all the airlines in the US -- due to a combination of bad luck and management miscalculations that have left the company dramatically short of aircraft and engineers.

While some Jetstar aircraft have suffered freak accidents, including lightning strikes, the underlying problem is that Qantas and Jetstar engineering divisions are undermanned and struggling to keep up. This is due to scores of redundancies forced on workers during the COVID pandemic, despite the airline receiving more than $2 billion in JobKeeper funding from Australian taxpayers.