Today's national accounts data for the quarter and year to June 30 is mainly of historical interest, particularly given the Reserve Bank has punished households with 2.25 percentage points of rate rises since May, meaning the current year may be very different.

The economy grew 0.9% in the three months to June, and 3.6% year on year.

One important input to the GDP number, however, is of more than historical interest. The wage share of total income fell to another record low in the June quarter: just 48.5%.