Housing is one of the biggest issues facing Australians right now, and politicians say they’re listening. Home ownership has been in decline for decades, and has fallen significantly for groups such as younger households and those on lower incomes. Solutions offered by the parties have focused on figuring out ways to help people pour more money into the housing market rather than addressing what’s making housing more expensive.
It’s hard not to notice that Parliament looks very different from the electorate when it comes to home ownership. In 2021, two-thirds of households were inhabited by their owners. In the 47th Parliament, there are 510 properties owned by 227 federal members of Parliament (MPs). That’s an average of 2.25 properties per MP.
Multiple home ownership is overrepresented in federal Parliament; 144 MPs own more than one property. In fact, more MPs own three or more properties (84) than those who own one property or fewer (83). Many MPs own a second home in Canberra, investment properties and holiday homes.
Just 14 didn’t declare owning any property (that’s fewer than 16 MPs who own five or more properties).
Property ownership varies significantly by party. Independents own more properties than any other party, declaring 2.6 properties on average each. Then it’s MPs from the Coalition (2.4), Labor (2.3), the minor parties (2.1) and the Greens (1.3).
Crikey has created a list of members of the 47th Parliament and how many properties they own. Here’s MPs with five or more properties declared.
Crikey’s Landlord List as of September 7 2022
- Liberal Party MP Nola Marino: 7 properties (1 residential)
- Liberal Party MP Dan Tehan: 7 properties (2 residential, 1 “residential/investment”)
- Liberal National Party MP Karen Andrews: 7 properties (1 residential)
- Australian Labor Party MP Michelle Ananda-Rajah: 7 properties (all are listed as “residential/investment”)
- Liberal Party MP Gavin Pearce: 6 properties (2 residential)
- Liberal National Party MP Andrew Willcox: 6 properties (1 residential)
- Australian Labor Party MP Tony Burke: 6 properties (2 residential)
- Australian Labor Party MP Louise Miller-Frost: 6 properties (1 residential)
- Australian Labor Party MP Brendan O’Connor: 6 properties (1 residential)
- Liberal National Party MP Colin Boyce: 5 properties
- Liberal National Party MP Scott Buchholz: 5 properties (2 residential)
- Liberal National Party Senator Gerard Rennick: 5 properties (2 residential)
- Independent MP Sophie Scamps: 5 properties (1 residential)
- Independent MP Allegra Spender: 5 properties (1 residential, 2 “residential/investment”)
- Australian Labor Party MP Tony Zappia: 5 properties (1 residential)
- Australian Labor Party Senator Deborah O’Neill: 5 properties (2 residential)
Methodology
Information in this list is gleaned from the register of members’ interests (which includes spouses) and is updated as new declarations come in. This list is based on the register as of September 5 2022. Data contains some author interpretation due to inconsistent data entry by MPs.
Interesting information, but it might have been better to put it all out at once, so we can compare, rather than in dribs and drabs.
I agree
Hi Woopwoop — more information to come. Check back when more disclosures come in!
MPs own investment properties, what does this really mean? Do they own a place in Canberra where they work and another in the city they represent. What do they do with these properties? Vacant for landbanking, used for Airbnb to support tourism or perhaps leased to overseas students? How much income from rent and how healthy (mould) are they?
How many MPs are part owners of mining companies, media and communication companies, armaments, pharmaceuticals, retail freehold with high rent and so on?
According to Wikipedia Peter Dutton owns six properties with his wife.
It will certainly be interesting. Gossip in Queensland claims he owns 19 properties – but that is entirely unverified and might easily be malicious. There seems to be a pretty good outcome here for an ex-cop even if it is only 6.
Perhaps “immediate families” should be on the register of members’ interests, too.
Lib-voting acquaintances of mine keep claiming that Albo owns 11 houses, but I’m not sure where they’re getting that number from either (More neutral sources seem to suggest 3)
Albo is in the full list with 3. A residence in Sydney a residence in Canberra and the third not specified by type
And News Ltd is reporting he has just flogged his apartment in Canberra, as no longer required since he has alternative “Lodgings”.
And people I know people (who won’t actually declare their voting preferences) who think that it’s not a problem to have an ex prime minister who is an acknowledged serial liar and whose self declared mentor testified to a Royal Commission that he took a decision not to report a pedophile and was then ‘stood aside’ by his ‘church’ because of other indiscretions. That rather puts stories that attempt to paint Albanese in a ‘poor’ light simply part of the mix.
Seems he is a child-care millionaire. “Free” enterprise at work.
I think it’s Mrs Dutton who runs the Childcare Centre.
But he gets to vote or veto any changes.
Before the 2019 Election he apparently sold a Unit in Kingston ACT (must have been preparing) and at that time I read somewhere that he owned 7 – I can’t find him on the List
I think the statement “fewer Australians owning their own home” is not evidence based. Jason Murphy in the article above notes the statistics are more complex than that.
A bigger issue may be the cost/affordability of renting
Is it relevant to know if journalists writing about politicians’ investments also have (or do not have) investment properties?
Not as relevant as it is to know if politicians voting on negative gearing, for example, stand to benefit from the outcome of their vote.
Not to mention their salaries, far above the average wage and a great deal higher than the median of those whom they exhort and bully and lie to about the need for wage restraint and union busting.
What should be asked is what these investment properties are being used for. Is it a decent rental at fair payment? Is it an Air B&B, depriving someone of accommodation? Are some of them even being used at all, or are they gathering dust until the best possible bid comes in?
The census suggested that one million homes are vacant! If used for housing , these houses would significantly solve our housing problem
There have been several articles on the internet plus comments here regarding this stat. It is an utterly misleading number as it is just the number of people not in their home on the night of the census. There’s a host of reasons including away visiting, home build or reno not complete, holidays, etc
Even if that furphy accounted for 10-20% there would still remain double the number of homeless.
Probably 3 or 4 times the number of homeless families.
The question also begs – are they using negative gearing and Howard’s other bribe to the well-off, low capital gains tax ? Any pollie engaged in those practices should automatically be forced to declare and banned from any discussion, let alone associated legislation.
I should have read down to here before posting my comment, which asks the same questions.