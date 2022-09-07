Mathias Döpfner, longtime CEO of German publishing conglomerate Axel Springer, has a radical thought for Politico, which Springer bought for more than US$1 billion late last year -- centrism!

“We want to prove that being nonpartisan is actually the more successful positioning,” he said in an interview with The Washington Post.

But Döpfner is a billionaire media baron and ardent "freedom advocate", so "non-partisan" might mean something different to him.