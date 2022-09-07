Political Twitter handle mix-ups are one of those peculiarly modern phenomena which would be borderline gibberish if you tried to explain them to someone from even 15 years ago.

As we've previously noted, there is an adult Italian cartoonist who had to field a lot questions about Labor's policy on the minimum wage, all because he got the handle "@albo" before Anthony Albanese did. There's also @PeterDutton5, who seems like an awfully sweet young father from Texas and is happy to call himself "the People's PM of Australia".

We've had a doozy overnight: Liz Trussell, who tweets under the handle @Liztruss (you see where we're going with this). Trussell hasn't tweeted much since 2018 but has been very active in the past 24 hours, getting back to well-wishers and critics alike who, presumably, meant to tag @TrussLiz, the new UK prime minister's account. It is, as you might imagine, extremely charming: