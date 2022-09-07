As usual, there’s plenty of action in Australia’s notorious gambling industry, the only constant being the ongoing growth in its revenue. That’s likely to hit a record $25 billion in calendar 2022 now all the COVID restrictions are out of the way.

And while the AFL was gloating about its record $4.5 billion seven-year TV rights deal with Foxtel and Seven yesterday, it failed to point out that much of the value is underpinned by a growing avalanche of gambling advertising.

Flutter Entertainment, the Dublin-based parent company of the AFL’s “official gambling partner” Sportsbet, released its first-quarter result last month, which showed its share of Australia’s sports gambling market grew from 16% in 2015 to 43% in the first half of 2021.