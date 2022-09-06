Independent MP Zoe Daniel has taken her motion for an inquiry into media diversity to Parliament, lodging it with the House of Representatives this afternoon. It comes just two weeks after Lachlan Murdoch launched defamation proceedings against Crikey following the publication of a series of lengthy legal demands by his lawyers.

The motion will be introduced to the house tomorrow, calling for a judicial inquiry with the powers of a royal commission to investigate the concentration of media ownership in Australia. In the motion, Daniel cited concerns about journalists losing their jobs, regional areas losing their newspapers, and the lack of a “fit and proper person” test in the Broadcasting Services Act, as there is in the United Kingdom.

“One company has a 59% share of the metropolitan and national print media market by readership,” she wrote (referencing the Murdoch media empire).

“Only Egypt and China have a greater concentration of newspaper ownership.” Daniel was referring to a 2016 study called “Who Owns the World’s Media?”.

The motion calls for the inquiry to be able to call witnesses and compel them to produce requested documents; examine whether the Australian Press Council and Australian Communications and Media Authority are fit for purpose; commit to funding the Australian Associated Press; establish independent and permanent funding for emerging news ventures, especially in regional areas; and abide by the independent process for appointments to the boards of the ABC and SBS.

The motion was seconded by fellow independent MP Monique Ryan.