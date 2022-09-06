The Four Corners report on Qantas saw it fly up the rankings last night: 841,000 national viewers and eighth most-watched program nationally. A solid effort. The report focused on management and CEO Alan Joyce and left the board off the hook.

Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven reached 800,000 nationally, down from 902,000 on Sunday. The Amazing Race Australia on Ten got only 493,000 and dragged down Have You Been Paying Attention? which managed 731,000 nationally -- off about 200,000 from its peaks with a stronger lead-in.

