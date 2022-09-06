New British Prime Minister Liz Truss -- the choice of 180,000-odd Tory party members -- is unlikely to be too different in political tactics from Boris Johnson.

Truss lavished praise on her predecessor in her first speech as PM, saying Johnson was "admired from Kyiv to Carlisle" (likely the first time those cities have ever been linked). She also shares some advisers with him. Mark Fullbrook, who ran Johnson's 2019 campaign, is advising Truss. Fullbrook is one of the many associates, colleagues and protegés of Lynton Crosby who have helped the Tories to repeated election success over the past decade -- and helped the Liberals here in Australia.

Central to that success is a playbook of tried and tested campaign tactics. The main elements of it are: